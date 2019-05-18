ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — I think it’s safe to say, everything is made better with puppies, and even better when it’s benefiting a good cause.

The Spring Wedding Show Extravaganza will be held on Sunday at Mount Pleasant Estates Winery in Augusta.

But this isn’t your typical wedding show.

It will feature a puppy bouquet bridal fashion show.

During the fashion show, the models will be holding adorable rescue puppies just like bouquets! And the best part? The pups are up for adoption, so you can give one of them a forever home.

Mount Pleasant Estates will be selling raffle tickets for a chance to win prizes to raise funds for the non-profit rescue group, Caring 4 Canines.

Guests will also be able to meet the 10 rescue puppies and get their picture taken with them at a photo booth.

At the wedding show, admission is free and it includes live music, vendor booths, drawings, raffles, prizes and giveaways.

And for those interested in the rescue puppy fashion show, that will be held from 1 – 2 p.m.

