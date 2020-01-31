ST. LOUIS — The Humane Society of Missouri’s puppy bowl is happening on Today in St. Louis Jan. 31.

Five puppies will decide who they think will win Super Bowl LIV on Sunday!

Based on which dog bowl they chose, the first bowl to be finished is the winner.

Watch the puppies make appearances on Today in St. Louis from 5 to 7 a.m.

The Humane Society of Missouri said the pups don’t have specific names since they’re not available for adoption yet, The volunteers are encouraging folks to be on the lookout over the next couple of weeks since the pups will be ready to adopt by then.

Interested adopters can go to hsmo.org/adopt to find them once they’re ready.

Other stories

RELATED: Puking prediction: Fiona the Hippo makes Super Bowl pick

RELATED: Meet the St. Louis area man who blew fans away with his national anthem rendition before AFC Championship game

RELATED: Say hello to Rynee, the newest foal at Warm Springs Ranch