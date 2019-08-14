ST. LOUIS — The Blues annual summer sale will be held on Aug. 24 at the Stifel Theatre.

Blues season ticket holders will get early access to the sale from 8 a.m. until noon. The sale will be open to the general public between noon and 4 p.m.

Fans can get deals on game-used and locker-room issued equipment from the past season and save on select merchandise from the STL Authentics Team Store.

The Blues said more information about thee sale will be released soon.

