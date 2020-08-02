LEMAY, Mo. — It wasn’t the typical item left in a donation box. Now, workers at an American Legion post in south St. Louis County are hoping to reunite the sentimental item with the family who is missing it.

Workers came across a Purple Heart medal that was dropped off at the Sons of the Legion Post 162 in Lemay. It was mixed in with several other donation items, explained a woman who reached out to 5 On Your Side.

“We would like to get it back to its original owner or his family,” she said, in hopes that someone out there reading this story might recognize name inscribed on the medal.

The name on the back is Herbert L. Janssen.

The legion is asking those in the St. Louis area and beyond to share the photo of the medal, “and help us return this medal to the hero it belongs to!” the woman said to 5 On Your Side.

Anyone with information on who the medal might belong to should contact George Gray at 314-518-3307.

