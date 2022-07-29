Pursuit from Illinois ends in crash in downtown St. Louis

Police said a person was struck by the fleeing vehicle.

ST. LOUIS — Police said a person was struck in a pursuit that started in Illinois and ended with a crash in downtown St. Louis.

Initial information from St. Louis Metropolitan Police indicated that Illinois State Police were pursuing a car they believed was stolen.

Witnesses told 5 On Your Side the car was driving at high speeds near Broadway and Walnut streets when it struck a golf cart and then landed on another car.

The witness said the man in the golf cart was taken to the hospital and two people from the speeding car were taken into custody.

Police said according to preliminary information it appeared no one was severely injured. SLMPD is investigating.

