'Pyromania' fireworks show returns to Wright City winery this weekend

WRIGHT CITY, Mo. — Get ready for the sky to light up in Wright City!

The annual 'Pyromania' returns to Cedar Lake Cellars this weekend amid the coronavirus pandemic. It's one of the region's largest fireworks shows.

The nation’s top fireworks choreographers gather at Pyromania to showcase their ‘concerts in the sky,’ which are artistic combinations of music and pyrotechnics. The event will be held on Sept. 19 from 4 until 9:30 p.m.

General admission tickets cost $25 and are still available, click here for more information. Tickets include event access, fireworks show, family festival area and all day access to the winery (ages 21 and up only.)

VIP tickets for the event is sold out. Last year's event also sold out.

"Our mission is to develop the mecca of fireworks in not just the Midwest, but the entire USA and provide an unforgettable experience for the whole family! Join us during the day for live music, family fun, games, Clydesdales and more – then we’ll light up the night with a spectacular show!" Cedar Lakes Cellars wrote on the event.