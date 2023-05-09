Race around the track at World Wide Technology Raceway in inaugural JJK 5K

World Wide Technology Raceway is hosting its inaugural JJK 5K on June 3, celebrating Metro East legend Jackie Joyner-Kersee.

MADISON, Ill. — You can get an up-close and personal look at the racetrack for NASCAR's return to the Metro East and be awarded a race medal by an Olympic champion on the same day this summer.

The event will be held at 3:30 p.m. at World Wide Technology Raceway as part of the track's NASCAR weekend, highlighted by the Enjoy Illinois 300 race.

“I am excited to be a part of the NASCAR Cup Series weekend as it brings so much attention to my hometown and the work we do here,” said Joyner-Kersee said in a press release. “I like things that go fast! Combining a 5K race with the Enjoy Illinois 300 is just my speed.”

Registration is open now for the 5K run, 5K pet run, and 1.25-mile walk.

"All activities take place on the same track NASCAR drivers race for the Enjoy Illinois 300 race," the race website said.

Registration for the 5K run and pet run cost $50 per person, and the 1.25-mile walk is priced at $20. Prices are reduced for children 12 and under. All race proceeds benefit the JJK Foundation, which provides "youth in East St. Louis the opportunity to Win In Life."

For more information about the 5K, click here. For more information about the entire race weekend at World Wide Technology Raceway, click here.