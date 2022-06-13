Racial slurs spray painted onto Robinson Elementary School in Kirkwood

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Kirkwood Police Department at 314-822-5858.

ST. LOUIS — Kirkwood police are investigating after graffiti that included a racial slur was discovered on the outside of Robinson Elementary School Monday morning.

In a message sent to parents, Kirkwood School District leaders said the graffiti was discovered by staff members at the school and reported to administrators. Police were called and responded to the school to start an investigation.

The message to parents said the school's maintenance team cleaned up the vandalism.

"The team at Robinson, District administration, and the Board of Education strongly condemn hate speech and vandalism," the message said. "Creating schools that are safe, inclusive spaces means addressing racist and hurtful language when it occurs."

Robinson Elementary School is located on Couch Avenue and has students from preschool through fifth grade.

The full message to parents is as follows:

This morning, staff reported vandalism and graffiti that included racial slurs spray painted outdoors on the Robinson Elementary School campus. The administration contacted the police and met them at the school. The areas that were vandalized were promptly cleaned up by our maintenance teams.

We are committed to having conversations about the power of our words and actions as well as the importance of creating and fostering spaces where every student, staff member and family belongs and is treated with dignity. It’s work we are committed to in our classrooms and any opportunities we have to engage with our community over the coming summer months.