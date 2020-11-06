Raging Rivers Waterpark announces 2020 opening date

The waterpark will be practicing various measures in line with recommendations from government and CDC officials

GRAFTON, Ill. — Raging Rivers WaterPark in Grafton has announced a targeted opening day, after the COVID-19 pandemic delayed the season.

Raging Rivers said it plans to open on June 26 and stay open through Sept. 7. The water park will be open daily through Aug. 23. After that, it'll be open on weekends through Labor Day, which is Sept. 7.

The water park will be practicing various safety measures in line with recommendations from government and CDC officials.

There will be social distancing guidelines such as 6-foot markings at entrances, rides and food service areas, enhanced sanitizing, required gloves and face masks for customer-facing staff and frequent hand washing. There also will be attendance limits to control the number of guests in the water park in an effort to avoid uncontrolled crowds.

“We are carefully monitoring the current health situation and will continue to follow recommendations on how to open and operate our waterpark, as the health and safety of our guests and employees remains our highest priority,” said Donna Morgan, general manager of Raging Rivers WaterPark. “Our team is busy filling the pools and we are all beyond excited to welcome back guests who will be eager to emerge from the stay-at-home status and join us for some familiar fun in the sun.”

Guests are allowed to bring sealed bottled water, baby food (formula) and medically required foods for special dietary needs into the park.

Season pass holders will get advanced access to the park, beginning at 10 a.m.

You can find more information on Raging Rivers' reopening by visiting their website.