GRAFTON, Ill — If you are looking for a way to stay cool when it gets hot this weekend, you have to find somewhere other than Raging Rivers.

The water park released a statement said they will have to delay the opening for their 30th season because of projected flooding and the potential closure of the Great River Road.

The release said they now expect to open the park on June 1.

For more information, you can visit their website.

