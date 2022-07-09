Garfield County officers seize suspected 'rainbow fentanyl'

The Garfield County Sheriff's Office said they seized several pills suspected of being 'rainbow fentanyl.'

GARFIELD COUNTY, Colo. — The holidays are just around the corner and police are warning parents of "rainbow fentanyl."

Just this week the Special Problems Enforcement and Response (SPEAR), a task force in Garfield County seized several pills suspected of being "rainbow fentanyl."

The Garfield County Sheriff's Office (GCSO) said that local narcotic users and sellers are calling the drug "Skittles."

The DEA Administrator Anne Milgram describes the drug as, "Fentanyl pills and powder that come in a variety of bright colors, shapes, and sizes — is a deliberate effort by drug traffickers to drive addiction amongst kids and young adults..."

>>>Video above: What is rainbow fentanyl, and what does it mean for Colorado?

The Sheriff's Office said the drug is made to appeal to younger people including teenagers and pre-teens. The drug appeals as a harmless candy or mint, the Sheriff's Office said.

GCSO said with the holiday season approaching, people might stumble across someone using, sharing or distributing this illegal drug.

Back in September, police seized pills in the Denver Metro area and on the western slope. It is unclear how many total pills have been seized in Colorado since.

