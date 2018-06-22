ST. LOUIS – St. Louis businesses are coming together to raise money for a man who’s supported them for years.

Mike Arnold, owner of Gus Gus Fun Bus and a promoter of the city’s restaurant and beer scene, is still in critical condition after he was run over by a fleeing carjacker last weekend.

"He's just the common denominator of what makes St. Louis great because he's just a sweet man who wants to see St. Louis do well,” Alex Donley, owner of Gioia’s Deli, said.

Gioia’s was one of more than a dozen businesses that held fundraisers for Arnold Thursday night. They stayed open four hours late and donated all of their proceeds to him.

“That's the least we can do for him,” Donley said.



There are more fundraisers happening this weekend. Check out Mike’s GoFundMe page here:

Here are the fundraisers -

**Friday, 6/22**



Kirkwood Station Brewing : Donating 100% of beer sales from the Moore Bier Series. Begins at 5pm, also accepting cash donations on-site. One free pint for anyone donating $10 or more. (updated - was mistakenly listed as Thursday).

Sign up for the daily STL Morning Rush Newsletter Signup for the daily STL Morning Rush Newsletter Something went wrong. This email will be delivered to your inbox once a day in the morning. Thank you for signing up for the STL Morning Rush Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

Exit Six Pub & Brewery : Donating 20% of all sales. Special raffles and prizes happening.



Craft Beer Cellar Clayton : Donating a portion of bar sales from 4 to 8pm.

Alpha Brewing Company: Donating 20% of all sales.



Good News Brewing Company : Donating 15% of all sales



Sugarfire Smokehouse : Running a very special, Special all day at all restaurants.





**Saturday, 6/23**



Steve's Hot Dogs (both locations): Donating 15% of all sales, all day long. The Hill loation (2131 Marconi) is open 10 am to 4 pm. The TG location is 3457 Magnolia from 11 am to 11 pm.



Sugarfire Pie: Donating 15% of all sales, all day long.





**Monday, 6/25**



O'Fallon Brewery : Donating 20% of all sales and collecting cash donations. Come in wearing a GusGusFunBus shirt for a free flight glass pour of one of their everyday beers.



Charleville Brewing Company : Opening from 5-9pm for a special fundraiser event. More details to come.



Ices Plain & Fancy : Donating 20% of all sales all day.





**All Month Long**



Sriracha Grenada : Donating 100% of profits from online sales through July 19th

© 2018 KSDK