ST. LOUIS — Celebrate Raja’s ‘golden birthday’ with him this month.

Saint Louis Zoo’s Raja the Asian elephant turns 27 on Dec. 27. Raja will receive special presents to stomp open at his annual birthday party at 11 a.m. His party will be at the River’s Edge in the zoo, weather permitting, the zoo said.

Visitors are invited to sing ‘Happy Birthday’ and cheer for Raja.

After the celebration, visitors can sign a super-sized birthday card and learn more about the elephants and elephant conservation through keeper chats, activities and biofacts until 1 p.m. at Lakeside Cafe. Birthday cupcakes and hot chocolate will be available for purchase.

Raja was born on Dec. 27, 1992 and was the first Asian elephant born at the zoo. He is the father of three female calves at the Zoo — Maliha, 13, Jade, 12, and Priya, 6 — and another calf due in summer 2020 to mother Rani.

“We all look forward to celebrating Raja’s golden birthday with the entire St. Louis community this year,” said Katie Pilgram-Kloppe, Acting Curator of River’s Edge, Saint Louis Zoo. “It’s a privilege to care for these amazing animals and to see how Raja inspires our guests to care about elephants in the wild.”

From 10:30 to 11 a.m. visitors can meet a keeper and watch animal training demonstrations at the elephant habitats.

