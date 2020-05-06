Ramp to close for 2 years for I-270 North Project

The ramp will be closed starting Monday at 8 a.m.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A ramp near the I-270 and Lindbergh interchange in north St. Louis County will be closed for two years starting next week.

Starting Monday at 9 a.m., MoDOT crews will close the ramp from northbound Lindbergh to westbound I-270. During the closure, crews will rebuild the ramp as part of the I-270 North Project.

“This closure begins our process of constructing a new, more efficient and improved interchange system at I-270 and Lindbergh Blvd.,” said Justin Wolf, project director for MoDOT’s I-270 North Project in a press release.

MoDOT suggested these alternate routes:

Drivers traveling northbound on Lindbergh will be able to access I-270 by taking westbound Missouri Bottom Road to I-270.

Drivers on northbound Lindbergh can also use the U-turn lanes at Utz Lane and Fee Fee Hills Drive to southbound Lindbergh and take westbound Missouri Bottom Road to access I-270.

All detours will be marked.