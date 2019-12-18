ST. LOUIS — Refund checks to Rams personal seat license (PSL) holders in St. Louis should be sent out by Jan. 2.

An attorney confirmed the news Wednesday.

Several St. Louis PSL holders filed a class-action lawsuit after the team moved to Los Angeles in January 2016. Thousands of fans in St. Louis had purchased PSLs that were good for 30 seasons, which was the length of the lease at the domed stadium where the Rams played in St. Louis. Rams owner Stan Kroenke took the team to California with 9 seasons left on the PSL contracts.

A judge approved the settlement, worth up to $24 million, in June. The Rams were ordered to repay 30 percent of the original purchase price. About 70 percent of PSL holders -- 14,000 people -- applied for the refund.

The Rams must also pay up to $25 million in refunds under a separate ticket/merchandise lawsuit. Missouri residents who bought individual game tickets or Rams gear can make a claim for a 25% refund of the original cost if they have a receipt and file their claim by mid-January.

