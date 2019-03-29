RANDOLPH COUNTY, Ill — Gary Conder of Ellis Grove was hoping to start the spring season surrounded by family in a freshened up home.

"I wanted to get things done. I have a grandson I want to spend time with," he said.

But instead? Conder says he is losing precious time dealing with a contractor he says took advantage of him.

"Five months of my life is gone dealing with this. We haven't went forward, we went backwards," Conder said.

Back in early October, Conder hired TECA Contracting to do some work on the outside of his fireplace and around his front patio and garage.

"There was a checklist of about ten things I paid him for. He was paid to put steps into my patio. He was paid to take the siding off. He was paid to replace some concrete you see is missing," Conder described.

The total cost of the project, according to the contract Conder had with the company, was nearly $10,000.

Conder said he paid $4,800 up front and then the work began.

But after a few eventful days and a little progress, he said workers stopped showing up and stopped returning his calls.

"I called them multiple times, no answer. I texted. No response," Conder said.

Bill Rhodes is who signed the contract for the project, representing himself as the owner of TECA Contracting.

But Conder said he couldn't get Rhodes to contact him either. Meantime, all the work that was done was left unfinished and unprotected.

"Nothing ever happened over five months," Conder said.

5 On Your Side tried to reach Rhodes or someone with TECA Contracting, but were met with one non-working phone number and one that only accepted calls from certain numbers.

Fed up with the situation and worried about what's to come, Conder said he reached out for help because he has a new problem.

"I'm stuck here, exposed to the elements like the wind and rain. It's gotten worse since October. Water is starting to seep into the home," he said.

.Now, Conder is expecting to have to pay even more to have that new damage repaired in addition to paying to have the job finished.

"He took my money and ran. That's just the bottom line," Conder said.

It's a disappointing end for someone who came recommended to Conder and his wife from a trusted friend at church.

"You know, you think when you find out about someone and they're church going, you'll be alright," Conder said.

But he admits, he might've been in too much of a hurry to get the repairs made and didn't do enough homework about Rhodes and TECA Contracting.

Since home improvement season is just beginning, he wanted to share his story as a warning to others so they don't learn the same expensive lesson.

"Normally, I try to do my homework, but I let my guard down on this one. I let my guard down," he said.

The Randolph County Sheriff's Office is investigating Conder's case and one other similar situation where someone else said Rhodes took their money and didn't finish the work he was hired to do.

Conder said since he's posted about his plight on social media, he's heard from many other people in the area who've had the same experiences with TECA Contracting.

The Illinois Attorney General's Office told 5 On Your Side they do not have any consumer complaints on file regarding TECA Contracting or Rhodes.

However, homeowners are invited to file a complaint by clicking here.

You can also contact the state's Consumer Fraud Hotline at 1-800-243-0618 in Springfield and 1-800-243-0607 in Carbondale.

For tips from the attorney general about how to carefully select a home contractor click here.