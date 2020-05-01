EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. — Community members and local leaders are remembering Randy Gori, a well-known lawyer who was found dead in his Edwardsville home Saturday night. The case is being investigated by the Major Case Squad.

‘We are struggling to get our heads around this sickening and senseless murder,’ Edwardsville Mayor Hal Patton said in a statement to 5 On Your Side. ‘Our hearts go out to Randy’s family and to his loved ones.’

Just three weeks ago, Mayor Patton and Gori were photographed together at a major announcement. The city’s new ice rink facility would be named ‘The Gori Family Ice Complex’ after a large donation from Gori.

‘It has long been my mission to give back to the community so when the opportunity presented itself to support this project, I felt it was a great way to give back to all sectors of our community and the local business base,’ Gori said in a news release dated Dec. 12 on the law firm’s website.

Mayor Patton applauded Gori’s commitment to the community. Now, he’s mourning his death.

‘I knew Randy as a friend and a tireless businessman. He was heavily involved in our Downtown Edwardsville revitalization, but more importantly, his investments were secondary to his philanthropy. Randy and his firm gave generously of their time and resources to causes for which Randy was passionate. From a local family in need to causes fighting cancer, Randy would always step up because he truly cared about others,’ Mayor Patton said in the statement.

The mayor vowed to offer any and all resources to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office and the Major Case Squad as they investigate Gori’s death and work to find ‘the person or persons responsible for this despicable act,’ Patton said.

Gori co-founded The Gori Law Firm. His coworkers shared a statement online mourning his death Sunday morning.

‘It is with an incredibly heavy heart that we communicate the passing of our managing partner and co-founder, Randy Gori,’ the Gori Julian & Associates, P.C. Facebook page wrote. ‘Randy was a true leader, a wonderful attorney and friend and a champion of our community. He gave so much to everyone he knew both personally and professionally. We will continue the legacy that Randy created.’

Justice Philip Rarick, a former circuit court judge in Edwardsville who also served on the Illinois Supreme Court, told 5 On Your Side Gori contributed to many efforts and programs, including the Italian Studies Program at SIUE.

“Randy was a very capable and successful lawyer, but I will remember him for his generosity,” Rarick said.

That sentiment was shared by several people who talked to 5 On Your Side about Gori, including close friend Carl Bolm.

“I’m still in total shock and disbelief. We are all mourning the loss of this kind, generous soul of a human being. He will be dearly missed by many,” Bolm said.

Deputies with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office responded to Gori’s home in the 4500 block of Mooney Creek Road just before 9 p.m. Saturday. They arrived to find him dead inside.

While investigating what happened, deputies discovered Goris’ black 2020 Rolls-Royce Cullinan SUV was missing. That prompted them to ask the Major Case Squad to help with the investigation.

Investigators are asking the public to keep an eye out for the Rolls-Royce. Anyone who see it or knows anything else about the death investigation is asked to call 618-296-5544.

