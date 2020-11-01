EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. — The family of the man charged with murdering well-known Edwardsville attorney Randy Gori released a statement saying they are "grieving and seeking answers as well."

Gori was found murdered in his home on Jan. 4. Timothy Banowetz, 28, from Wentzville, Missouri, was charged in connection to Gori’s murder on Monday.

St. Louis law firm Rosenblum Schwartz & Fry released the Banowetz family's statement to 5 On Your Side Friday evening.

The full statement reads:

"Our heartfelt prayers go out to Randy Gori, his family, and the community impacted by this harm and destruction. It’s unimaginable the pain that must be felt. Our family is grieving and seeking answers as well. Timothy has been estranged from the family and we are shocked to have discovered him in this way. We are praying that love is shown to those hurting and that wisdom is given to those seeking the truth. We additionally pray that our privacy is respected at this time."

Banowetz is being held without bond. Prosecutors said if Banowetz is found guilty, he could be sentenced to life in prison.

