MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. — St. Louis must have been a good time for country music band Rascal Flatts because they’re coming back!

The band performed in St. Louis back in August and it’s safe to safe they didn’t get enough of the city.

Rascal Flatts will bring the Summer Playlist Tour to St. Louis May 17 at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheater with special guests Billy Currington and Jimmy Allen.

The band released their 10th studio album 'Back to Us' in 2017.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Feb. 15 at 10 a.m.

To purchase tickets, click here.