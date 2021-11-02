Granite City restaurant closing for good as pandemic continues

Ravanelli’s had been around for more than 60 years

GRANITE CITY, Ill. — A Granite City restaurant that's been around for decades announced it closed its doors for good Wednesday.

Ravanelli’s announced on Facebook that its lease ends soon and their original plan to turn the restaurant over to its three managers fell through.

The restaurant has been around for more than 60 years.

Below is the restaurant’s statement on Facebook, posted Wednesday:

“As of today at 4 pm we will be closing Granite City Ravanelli’s, this was a hard decision for us as owners to make. When we were kids we both started working at Ravanelli’s, Steve when he was 16, and Terry his whole life with his dad, we have nothing but fond memories to take with us from Granite City Ravanelli’s. Our lease is coming up, we were originally planning on turning the restaurant over to 3 of our key managers, and let them be the new owners and take Ravanelli’s to the next level, however with the pandemic they decided they were no longer comfortable taking over the restaurant. We want to thank all of our loyal customers, and employees over the last 60 years. The Collinsville location will remain open.”

The restaurant's Facebook post had many comments from customers sharing their memories.

“Sooooooo many memories there! I worked there right after high school and it’s where I learned hard work pays off. Terry, Steve and the crew were amazing folks to work for and it really was family! So sorry to hear this news but thank you all for the wonderful memories and work ethic I carry with me to this day,” Jason P. wrote.