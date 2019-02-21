ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — While spring is still a few weeks away, the winter weather is becoming a grind for many of us.

One local spot has been warm all winter! Wiethop Greenhouses in west St. Louis County has been busy since before Thanksgiving.

Even though the greenhouse doesn’t open for business until April, a full schedule of plantings has been ongoing since November.

Workers are busy ensuring there will be plenty of flower and vegetable plants for the garden. They sow seeds and transplant the seedlings into larger pots as they get bigger. In the larger pots, the plants are able to grow strong root systems and beautiful blooms.

Even though winter has been harsh, hold on just a few more weeks and we will start working on our gardens.