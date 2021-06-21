Recent drownings put water safety top of mind over Father's Day weekend

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. — A group of kids gathered on the beach at Creve Coeur Lake Sunday, spending time on the dry land after one of them had a few tense moments on the water.
"They immediately got us out," Natalie Rodgers said, snapping her fingers for emphasis.
Rodgers said she was with two others when their boat flipped and several strangers came to scoop them up.
"We had our lifejackets on -- of course -- because they make you sure you have lifejackets, and immediately someone came to our rescue," Rodgers said. "I don't know their name. But they came and put my baby in the boat first."
When a teen drowned in Creve Coeur Lake Thursday night, it was the fifth death on local waterways in less than a week. In total, there have been seven drownings in the St. Louis area in the past month. Those numbers keep water safety on the top of most visitor's minds Sunday.
"This is actually US Navy-approved," Harmony Sockow said pointing to 3-year-old Zechariah Williams' floatation device. "It's the best life vest he's ever had."
On Monday, more than 15 fire and police agencies from St. Louis-area counties will gather at the Eureka Fire Department to discuss waterway safety. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says people should wear life jackets, swim in groups and never overestimate their swimming ability.
As the sun sets on the busy recreational destination this Father's Day, Rodgers said she'd be back, as this was the first of many visits to the park.