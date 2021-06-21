Recent drownings put water safety top of mind over Father's Day weekend

Rodgers said she was with two others when their boat flipped and several strangers came to scoop them up.



"We had our lifejackets on -- of course -- because they make you sure you have lifejackets, and immediately someone came to our rescue," Rodgers said. "I don't know their name. But they came and put my baby in the boat first."



When a teen drowned in Creve Coeur Lake Thursday night, it was the fifth death on local waterways in less than a week. In total, there have been seven drownings in the St. Louis area in the past month. Those numbers keep water safety on the top of most visitor's minds Sunday.



"This is actually US Navy-approved," Harmony Sockow said pointing to 3-year-old Zechariah Williams' floatation device. "It's the best life vest he's ever had."