Record business is booming as people deep clean during COVID-19 pandemic

Jean Haffner, the owner of the Record Exchange, has run out of room in the 10,000 square foot building and has it up for sale

ST. LOUIS — The vinyl comeback is in full swing.

Do you still have an old record collection, maybe some CDs, DVDs or VHS tapes? If so, they might just be worth something.

The Record Exchange on Hampton Avenue in south St. Louis is rocking.

COVID-19 has caused a surge in inventory from people finally taking the time to clean up while they're cooped up inside. Owner Jean Haffner said his store is packed from floor to ceiling.

"I sold 2-and-a-half million a year ago and it didn’t even touch it," said Haffner.

He has been in business for 45 years. Over the years he has consolidated his stores all to one location in south city. The building was built as a city library but now houses his record collection.

That's left him with a good problem. He's run out of room in the 10,000 square foot building and has it up for sale.

The business model is simple. He buys and sells anything to do with music and movies. People can cash in on old used records, tapes and CDs. Any format is welcomed.

"I make an offer on the ones I want, and they have the choice to take or leave the rest," said Haffner.

He’s always on the hunt for rare albums, with some worth hundreds of dollars.