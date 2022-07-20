Recycling center fire closes I-55 off-ramp to Bayless in south St. Louis County

As of about 4:45 p.m., firefighters had the fire under control and smoke was no longer coming from the recycling center.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Firefighters from multiple agencies worked to put out a fire at a recycling center in St. Louis County Wednesday afternoon.

The fire was burning at Republic Services Recycling - Southside on Bayless Avenue in Lemay. Matt Coppin, the public information officer for the Metro West Fire Protection District, said a third alarm was called because of the size of the fire and to help firefighters handle the heat.

He said the fire started outside of a very large metal structure used to store paper products to be processed for recycling. The metal structure was still standing after the fire, and Coppin said the fire seemed to be contained to the paper contents inside.

Flames and smoke could be seen from the highway. As of about 4:45 p.m., firefighters had the fire under control and smoke was no longer coming from the recycling center.

No one was injured in the fire.

Crews will remain on the scene to put out any hot spots.