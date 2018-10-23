RED BUD, Ill. — If you think your odds of winning are impossible, it's happened before, not too far from here. A Randolph County, Illinois, couple walked away with hundreds of millions of dollars. And the store that sold that ticket, is now hoping for round two.

"I had a funny feeling in my stomach because I gave away millions of dollars," said Darla Beckette, the manager of the Moto Mart in Red Bud. Beckette handed life-long Red Bud residents, Merle and Patricia Butler, the winning ticket of $219 million.

"After I looked at it for a couple of minutes, I turned to my wife, who was right there with me, and said, 'We won,'" said Butler in an April 2012 interview in front of local and national news outlets.

Beckett told 5 On Your Side she would love for a repeat win.

"I'd love to sell a billionaire ticket," she said.

