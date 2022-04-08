Red Cross announces 3 additional multi-agency resource center dates for flooding victims

MARCs have drawn hours-long lines in the last week, with thousands of people looking for help with flooding-related damage.

Example video title will go here for this video

ST. LOUIS — The American Red Cross announced three additional dates for the Multi-Agency Resource Centers in the St. Louis area after overwhelming demand last week.

The Multi-Agency Resource Centers, or MARCs, will be held at Friendly Temple on Martin Luther King Drive on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. The MARCs will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day, and masks are required by the church where the event is being held.

The events will be one-stop shops for flooding victims to apply for assistance after flash flooding in the area over the last two weeks. The event is open to flooding victims from both Missouri and Illinois.

The Red Cross said some agencies require identification and proof of address. If you're coming to a resource center for help, they ask that you bring your ID and proof of address like a bill or bank statement.

If an ID has been lost due to flooding, the Resource Centers will assist residents with information on how to replace IDs and other important paperwork.

MARCs have drawn hours-long lines in the last week, with thousands of people looking for help with flooding-related damage.

The resource center in Florissant closed early Wednesday because of the weather and Thursday the center in University City cut the line off because it reached capacity.

According to the Red Cross, more than 4,000 people have taken advantage of the MARCs in Missouri, and about 500 more got help at the locations in Illinois.

There was widespread flash flooding due to historic rainfall totals on July 26. Many places flooded again last week when heavy rain struck again.