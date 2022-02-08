Red Cross opens multi-agency resource centers across St. Louis area

The first multi-agency resource center will be open in Wentzville at Element Church on Tuesday, Aug. 2 from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.

WENTZVILLE, Mo. — The cleanup continues from the historic rainfall that hit our community last week.

Many people are still struggling, some even unable to sleep in their own homes.

The Red Cross opened the first of many multi-agency resource centers (MARCs) on Tuesday, Aug. 2, at Element Church in Wentzville.

The doors open at 3 p.m. and will stay open until 8 p.m.

The Red Cross is partnering with other local and state disaster assistance organizations to open these centers.

Red Cross officials are calling these centers "one-stop-shops" for those impacted by the historic rainfall.

Families coming to the center will need to bring identification showing their address and proof of residence to be eligible for assistance.

Along with other resources, the Red Cross will provide cleaning supplies at the centers. This includes things like rakes, shovels, gloves, trash bags and plastic containers.

Representatives from many different groups will be at the MARCs throughout the week. That includes state government representatives, as well as, religious-affiliated and non-profit disaster relief organizations.

It's important to know there are still two overnight shelters open at the St. Vincent Community Center in North County and Mason Clark Middle School in East St. Louis.

According to the Red Cross, since opening its first shelter in the metro area, the organization has provided a total of 127 overnight stays.

Other centers will open throughout the week in the St. Louis Metro area.

One will open in Florissant at the John F. Kennedy Community Center on Wednesday, Aug. 3, from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Another will open in University City at the Centennial Commons on Thursday, Aug. 4, from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Additional locations will be announced soon for Friday, Aug. 5.

This comes just one day after FEMA officials began their damage assessments in the area.

Missouri Governor Mike Parson plans to submit the emergency declaration on Wednesday.

Emergency management agents are encouraging any flood victims to continue communicating with their local officials.

You can also call or text the Disaster Distress Helpline at 1-800-985-5990 if you need someone to talk to.