Update: As of Sunday night, there are still two Red Cross shelters open to help people in Jefferson City.

Thirty-four people and nine pets are being sheltered overnight.

To donate to the Red Cross, you can visit redcross.org, call 1-800 RED CROSS or text the word REDCROSS to 90999 to make a $10 donation.

______________________

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The American Red Cross opened three shelters to aid people impacted by the devastating storm that hit Jefferson City late Wednesday night.

The shelters are located at Thomas Jefferson Middle School in Jefferson City, Upper Elementary School in Eldon and the Eldon Community Center in Eldon.

Volunteers at the Thomas Jefferson Middle School shelter said, at one point, there were more than 60 people at the shelter on Thursday afternoon.

Volunteers said most people came to get clothes, hygiene products and food that were donated to the shelter.

RELATED: Heartbreaking photos, videos show devastation across Jefferson City

Isiah Davis and his family arrived at the shelter early Thursday morning after their apartment was destroyed in Wednesday night's tornado.

"We haven't slept since yesterday," Davis said. "It's kind of hard to sleep, and the kids are scared."

Davis said he plans to find a hotel for his family, but he doesn't know yet what they will do in the long-term.

"For right now, we're here," Davis said. "They've done so much for us and the kids."

RELATED: Elderly couple, woman killed in tornado near Golden City

A staff member with the Red Cross told 5 On Your Side the organization will conduct its own survey of the damage in the future, separate from the state's survey, to determine the need and be able to provide financial assistance on a case-by-case basis.

For now, the shelter is offering food, supplies and cots for people to sleep on.

While many stopped by the shelter to get supplies, some did sleep there Thursday night.

At this time, the Red Cross has all of the item donations it needs. The organization urges anyone who wants to help to send a monetary donation.

RELATED: At least 3 dead after tornadoes wreak havoc in Missouri