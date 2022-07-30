All Red Line MetroLink services now operational after flooding

Trains are still running on a 20-minute schedule, and riders may experience 10- to 15-minute delays due to speed restrictions on some parts of the track.

ST. LOUIS — After closures on the MetroLink Red Line this week because of flooding, services have now resumed.

After the flooding, the Red Line services were only operating between the Central West End and Shiloh-Scott stations. Shuttles were transporting riders from the Central West End station to Lambert Terminal 1.

In a 5 a.m. update Saturday morning, Metro Transit said the trains on the Red Line are fully operational in St. Louis City, St. Louis County and St. Clair County in Illinois.

Trains are still running on a 20-minute schedule, and riders may experience 10- to 15-minute delays due to speed restrictions on some parts of the track, Metro Transit said.

Metro Transit said in the update operations, maintenance and mechanical teams have been working with contractors constantly since Tuesday's flooding to restore transit services.

"They led a coordinated effort to assess the damage, remove debris, and make repairs to communications and network systems, signals, and rails and rail beds. Thanks to their incredible efforts, Red Line MetroLink service was able to resume sooner than anticipated," the update said.

Blue Line MetroLink trains are still only operating between the Shrewsbury-Landsdowne I-44 and Skinker stations. No Blue Line Stations are operating east of the Skinker station.

The Blue Line does not connect with the Red Line at the Forest Park-DeBaliviere station, according to the release from Metro Transit.

Riders wishing to transfer to the Red Line from the Blue Line or vice versa will have to take MetroLink Station Shuttle buses between the Red Line Delmar Loop station, Red Line Forest Park-DeBaliviere station and the Blue Line Skinker station.

Metro Transit gave these directions for other travel on the MetroLink lines:

Passengers traveling westbound to Blue Line stations should exit the train at the Forest Park-DeBaliviere Station and board a MetroLink Station Shuttle bus to the Skinker MetroLink Station. Then, board a Blue Line train to continue their westbound trip.

should exit the train at the Forest Park-DeBaliviere Station and board a MetroLink Station Shuttle bus to the Skinker MetroLink Station. Then, board a Blue Line train to continue their westbound trip. Passengers traveling eastbound from a Blue Line station toward Lambert Airport or downtown/Illinois stations should exit the train at the Skinker Station and board a MetroLink Station Shuttle bus to the Delmar Loop or Forest Park-DeBaliviere Stations. Then, board a Red Line train to continue their trip.

toward Lambert Airport or downtown/Illinois stations should exit the train at the Skinker Station and board a MetroLink Station Shuttle bus to the Delmar Loop or Forest Park-DeBaliviere Stations. Then, board a Red Line train to continue their trip. ADA passengers and individuals who require elevator access will need to exit and board the MetroLink Station Shuttle bus at the Delmar Loop Station. The elevators at the Forest Park-DeBaliviere Station sustained damage during the flash flooding on July 26 and are out of service until further notice.