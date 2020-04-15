WEBSTER GROVES, Mo. — During the darkest times we often see the brightest in humanity. An example of that is popping up in neighborhoods all across St. Louis. Signs with a simple message that are already making a huge impact.



The signs have four simple words and a heart on them.

‘Thank you Healthcare Workers’ pushed into the front lawn of homes across the area. The gesture is making a lasting impression.



"I felt like there was something that needed to happen to show some gratitude," said creator Beth Hunt.



Hunt is the Webster Groves mom behind the movement. She had no idea how fast this message would spread.



“Before I knew it all of the neighbors were asking for signs. We have neighbors and community members who bought tens of signs and then some people bought hundreds of signs!" Hunt said.



In the 3 weeks since the first sign was made, over 1,000 have been purchased and plugged into people’s yards. There are pictures of families, businesses, pets, adorable kids and our heroes, the front line workers. They are the inspiration that gave Beth the idea.



Her identical twin sister and her brother-in-law are both doctors. Their three children moved in with Beth and her three kids so they could stay safe, while their parents save lives.



"They're being selfless because their lives could be impacted and the lives of their families and the lives of all of us," she explained.



It’s for that reason that so many people wanted to be a part of saying thank you.



"We just wanted the money to cover the cost of the signs, but people were giving us more money," Beth exclaimed.



The donations came pouring in and are now well over $5,000. After the signs are purchased, the remainder will go towards the COVID-19 Rapid Response Foundation for Barnes Jewish Hospital.



"To directly meet the need of all of their doctors at their several hospitals with equipment or anything they need," she explained.



All it takes is four simple words to show the heart of humanity is bigger than any pandemic.

To purchase a sign click here

