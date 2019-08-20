ST. LOUIS — There will be no Redbird Express bus service from St. Clair County, Illinois Tuesday night.

This is the second night in a row the service has been canceled. On Aug. 19, they canceled service due to a major bus operator shortage.

“At this time SCCTD is only suspending service for tonight’s game. Many of the Red Bird Express Riders travel long distances for use of the Red Bird Service. These loyal customers need to be able to reliably count on buses being able to get them to the game on time and back to St. Clair Square in Fairview Heights in a timely manner. For those customers who purchased bus fare using the Token Transit Application, full refunds of fares will be issued.” SCCTD Chairman Herb Simmons said.

The managing director of the St. Clair County Transit District said they made the decision to cancel to be ‘proactive.’

“It’s difficult for the passenger who buys their tickets in advance. They need reliability. I want to make sure they get over to the game and get home. The worst thing would be if they were stranded over there,” A spokesperson said.

