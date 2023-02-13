Regional Arts Commission accepting applications for $2M worth of grants for local artists

Eligible artists must be at least 19 years old and maintain a primary residence in St. Louis or St. Louis County for at least a year.

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis area's largest public funder of the arts is accepting applications for $2 million worth of grants.

The Regional Arts Commission of St. Louis is accepting applications for its 2023 grants to support St. Louis and St. Louis County artists and arts organizations.

Eligible artists must be at least 19 years old and maintain a primary residence in St. Louis or St. Louis County for at least a year. Arts nonprofits in good standing need to have a programming focus local to St. Louis or St. Louis County in order to qualify.

A press release from the commission said this year's application process is more efficient and more clearly defined.