Regions Bank Share the Good campaign donates 100 backpacks to LifeWise StL

ST. LOUIS — Regions Bank donated 100 backpacks filled with school supplies for kids in kindergarten through third grade to a St. Louis nonprofit.

As part of its 13th annual Share the Good campaign, Regions Bank employees made donations of school supplies to help stuff 100 backpacks. School supplies like pencils, paper crayons, glue sticks and more were donated for the backpacks, which will be given to kids attending school this fall, according to a news release from the bank.

“At Regions Bank, our mission is to make life better in the communities we serve. Share the Good is our mission in action,” said Scott Hartwig, market executive for Regions Bank in St. Louis in the release.

“We believe local ideas carried out by local teams are often the best ways to meet local needs. So we designed Share the Good to empower our teams to identify ways we can use our time, our talents and our resources to support initiatives that are making a difference for others here in our community,” Hartwig said in the release.

LifeWise StL, the St. Louis nonprofit receiving the backpacks and handing them out to children for this upcoming school year, was founded in 1902.

Back then, the organization was called Kingdom House and was founded as a settlement house meant to help provide resources to immigrants in St. Louis, according to their website.

Over time, Kingdom House adopted a new mission and in 2019, a new name, officially transitioning to LifeWise StL. The group's new goal, according to their website, is "based on educational programming fused with personalized and supportive coaching. We see our participants taking measurable steps to better their futures."