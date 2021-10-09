Reign Restaurant event shut down by police after violating order to close

The nightclub is supposed to be shut down for a year. The city is now exploring what to do about the order violation

ST. LOUIS — A downtown restaurant and nightclub now faces more trouble from the city after violating an order given to them just a week ago.

A statement from the office of Mayor Tishuara Jones says city officials were notified of an event at Reign Restaurant, located at 1122 Washington Ave, around 8 p.m. on Friday. Police on bike patrol responded quickly and shut down the event without incident or arrest, according to the Mayor's office.

Since an order to close was issued by the City of St. Louis Problem Properties division on Oct. 1, the city is now exploring the next steps as it relates to the order violation.

"The City of St. Louis, along with business, community, and civic leaders on the Downtown Engagement and Public Safety Initiative, is dedicated to activating Downtown to create positive spaces for all and will continue to hold individuals and businesses accountable," the release said.

Reign has been facing problems because of a spike in violence in the area, with many neighbors and nearby businesses accusing the establishment of bringing violence and chaos to the Washington Avenue corridor.