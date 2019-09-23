WENTZVILLE, Mo. — There's steady traffic outside the Wentzville GM plant, but a rusted chain remains on the parking lot entrance — a sign the strike continues.

Thousands of local United Auto Workers union members keep up their protests at the gates.

Droplets bead on their strike signs for a rainy Sunday, though the storm clouds don't dampen their resolve.

"It doesn't just affect us here, it affects middle-class families all over the country, so it's important," strike captain Ken Chadd said.

Chadd said he's not surprised the UAW strike is now coasting into a second week as contract negotiations continue with General Motors.

GM wants to lower labor costs out of fear of slowing automotive sales, also watching for a potential recession looming.

Both sides were in Detroit for negotiations again Sunday.

"I think we'll probably go longer," Chadd said. "There are a lot of issues on the table -- which are not easy issues for both sides -- so I believe it might be a little long."

But this weekend, reinforcements came to the picket lines from surrounding states. UAW members from an Iowa chapter who work for other companies came to Wentzville to bolster the local turnout.

"I can tell you, I had no trouble convincing my membership to load up and come down here. They were ready," UAW Local 47's Chris Laursen said.

There are about 49,000 auto workers participating in the national strike, which started the same weekend the UAW's four-year contract with GM expired.

