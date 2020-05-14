Remains found in creek identified as Iron County man who disappeared in 2019

He has been identified as Gary Lee Larter of Annapolis

IRON COUNTY, Mo. — Human remains found in a creek earlier this month have been identified as a missing Annapolis, Missouri man.

Iron County Coroner Tim Harbison identified him as Gary Lee Larter, who disappeared from his home in September of 2019. He was 54 years old at the time he disappeared.

Larter's remains were found in a creek between Annapolis and Des Arc on May 2. A forensic anthropologist with the St. Louis County Medical Examiner's office used medical records to confirm his identity.

Larter's family has been notified. His cause of death is unknown, but foul play is not suspected, the coroner's office said.

The Iron County Sheriff's Department and the Missouri State Highway Patrol's Division of Drugs and Crime Control assisted in the investigation.

