Remains found by hunter in Jefferson County identified as man missing since 2021

DITTMER, Mo. — Human remains discovered by a hunter in Jefferson County on Friday were identified as a man reported missing in 2021.

According to a press release from the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, a hunter found a skull and other bones in a wooded area in Dittmer, Missouri, on Friday. The hunter then called 911, and investigators confirmed that the remains were that of a human.

On Monday, the sheriff's department said dental records matched the remains to 38-year-old Jerry Crew, of Cedar Hill. Crew was reported missing in April of 2021 after leaving his home on Lake Drive in Cedar Hill.

Investigators are still working to determine his cause of death.