Congratulations! Rene Knott, Mike Bush given STL Headliner 2022 honors

The results are in! Two 5 On Your Side anchors were recognized for their talents.

ST. LOUIS — Local viewers voted for their favorite news anchor of 2022 and the results are in!

5 On Your Side Mike Bush and Rene Knott were highlighted by the St. Louis Post-Dispatch readers. Bush was named the Best TV anchor of 2022 and Knott was named one of the favorite local news anchors of 2022.

The STL Headliner awards recognize businesses and individuals in the region, as voted by users.

In 2004, Knott joined 5 On Your Side as a sports director before joining the TISL team in 2016.

Throughout his career, Rene has earned three Emmys and covered many memorable stories, but he says the most exciting thing he’s done was travel to South Korea to cover the 2018 Winter Olympics.

St. Louis is a special place for Mike Bush. Similar to Knott, Bush started as a sports reporter in 1985 before being promoted to sports director. By 2003, he pivoted into his news anchor role.

Bush is also known for his segment called Making a Difference, which shines a light on people who are making helping others in the community.