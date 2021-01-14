How to get rental, utility assistance in St. Louis County during the pandemic

To be eligible for this new federal program, households must meet a certain criteria

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — St. Louis County will soon receive more money to help residents with rental and utility assistance.

According to a release from St. Louis County Executive Dr. Sam Page's office, Page signed a bill into law on Tuesday that will allow the county to receive a federal grant estimated at $30 million for rental and utility assistance to help residents during the pandemic.

On Jan. 5, the U.S. Department of the Treasury launched a $25 billion Emergency Rental Assistance Program to help households that are unable to pay rent and utilities due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The funds are provided directly to states and local governments with more than 200,000 residents.

“Our priorities continue to be Health and Safety, Opportunity for All, and Good Government,” Page said. “We have already dedicated more than $173 million to offsetting the financial and social burdens caused by COVID-19 in St. Louis County. These additional funds will help stabilize families struggling to stay housed.”

To be eligible for this new federal program, households must meet the following criteria:

One or more members of the household qualify for unemployment or has experienced a reduction in household income, incurred significant costs, or experienced a financial hardship due to COVID-19.

At least one member of the household demonstrates a risk of experiencing homelessness or housing instability.

The household income is at or below 80% of the area median.

Page's office said at least 90% of awarded funds must be used for direct financial assistance.

St. Louis County said it expects funding within 30 days and the exact amount received will be determined by how many applications the federal government receives.

Tonight, I signed a bill that will allow @SaintLouCo to receive a federal grant estimated at $30 million for rental assistance and utility assistance, providing critical help to many of our residents during this pandemic. pic.twitter.com/DiBvDmWzC2 — County Executive Sam Page (@DrSamPage) January 13, 2021