Rep. Wagner honors fallen St. Louis police officer on U.S. House floor

ST. LOUIS — Congresswoman Ann Wagner, (R-MO), Chair of the House Suburban Caucus, spoke about fallen St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department officer Tamarris Bohannon on the floor of the United State House of Representatives.

Officer Bohannon was shot while responding to a call in south St. Louis and died the following day from his injuries. There have been nine officers from the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department that have been shot in the city since June.

Below is Wagner's full speech

“I rise today in memory of Police Officer Tamarris L. Bohannon, who gave his life in service to his city on Aug. 30. His untimely and tragic killing is a profound loss to the people of St. Louis. Mr. Speaker, according to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, there have been nine St. Louis Police Officers shot since June 1. We grieve Officer Bohannon’s sacrifice, and we honor him for his sense of duty, his dedication, his generosity, and his heroism.

“Known as “T” by his family and “Bo” by his squad, Officer Bohannon was a loyal St. Louisan and a hard worker who inspired admiration for his diligent service.

“With his wife, Alexis, he lived and raised his three wonderful children, Tamara, Ayden, and Tylor, in the city that he protected as a police officer of the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department. He was a veteran of the force, serving with distinction for more than three years.