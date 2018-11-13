St. Louis-area schools took eight of the top 10 spots among 100 statewide in a new ranking of the best public middle schools in Missouri, according to Niche, a Pittsburgh-based provider of information on neighborhoods, colleges and K-12 schools.

Among the top 10 are Wydown Middle School in the Clayton School District and Parkway West Middle School in the Parkway School District.

Niche ranks the schools based on key statistics from the U.S. Department of Education, along with millions of reviews from students and parents. Factors considered in the ranking include academics, culture and diversity, and teachers.

