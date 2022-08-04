x
'Active incident' prompts lockdown at Mall of America

Multiple people on social media have reported they are currently on lockdown or are hiding in stores.
Credit: KARE 11
Mall of America

BLOOMINGTON, Minn — The Mall of America in Bloomington is currently on lockdown following reports of a possible shooting inside the building.

A post from the Mall of America Twitter account said people inside the mall should remain where they are until the lockdown is lifted.

The tweet was a reply to a person who said they were safe and hiding in a backroom after hearing reports of a shooting.

Multiple people on social media have reported they are currently on lockdown or are hiding in stores. Video posted by Andy Paras, a news director in Fort Wayne, Indiana, shows a crowd of people running out of the mall.

Bloomington Police confirmed just before 5 p.m. that the department has "numerous officers" on scene "working an active incident" inside the mall.

This is a developing story. KARE 11 will provide more details as new information becomes available.

