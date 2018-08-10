HILLSBORO, Ill. — When a Hillsboro, Illinois, man disappeared, one the St. Louis nonprofit Gateway Search Dogs sprang into action.

The search and rescue was a success thanks to several rescue dogs and their handlers, including a lab-mix named Ruby, and her owner, Marla Vollmer. Ever since Vollmer adopted Ruby at 3-months-old, Ruby has been taking part in dual-certification training to become a nationally certified search and rescue dog.

"Sometimes it's 15-minutes if we're really short on time, but most days, it's an hour or two hours, most every day," Vollmer explained.

Ruby put her skills into practice to locate a 47-year-old man who disappeared Friday from his Hillsboro home. According to Police, he is blind and suffers from seizures.

Vollmer and her team were contacted by Hillsboro Police Friday night and decided to convene at 9 a.m. Sunday morning to begin their search.

"As we were out there, a different team, and her bloodhound, Wally found a shoe," said Vollmer.

The initial shoe-sighting was the first clue that led the group into a heavily wooded area. During the search, Vollmer gave Ruby the command for human remains, not knowing whether or not the gentleman was alive or dead.

"When she runs off from me, she smells something, and she's going to find it," explained Vollman. Ruby not only found something, she found someone.

"All of a sudden, I saw her hackles go up, she went into a creek bed, and started barking," Vollmer said.

The missing Hillsboro man was about 100-120 feet from his mobile home park. Although Vollmer said he was clearly dehydrated, he seemed to be OK.

"To find somebody alive and to know that you helped that man and his family, was just an amazing feeling," said Vollmer.

For Ruby, this was a particularly exciting accomplishment, because she's only been working as a search dog for a few months. This was only her second or third search.

The Hillsboro man is in good health, according to Police, and was transported to a local hospital as a precaution.

