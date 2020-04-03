ST. LOUIS — After a nonprofit saw a St. Louis area animal rescue’s post about a paralyzed pup, it stepped in to help.

Nonprofit, Joey’s P.A.W., saw Stray Rescue’s original post about a dog named Clementine and offered to send her a wheelchair for free.

Stray Rescue rescued Clementine after she was hit by a car and suffered damage to her lumbar vertebrae.

Here’s what Stray Rescue posted to its Facebook on Feb. 25,

“Since our Warrior boys Scooch and Riley don't need the red wagon anymore, they have passed it on to our newest paralyzed resident, Clementine! This very sweet girl came to us after being hit by a car and suffered damage to her lumbar vertebrae. Although unable to use her back legs, this precious girl's upper body is very strong! She is a good candidate for a set of wheels. She has a winning attitude and a very loving personality, we know she can do this!”

The nonprofit’s mission is to help whenever and wherever possible to optimize the quality of life of special needs dogs, focusing on the acquisition of mobility assistance devices.

Click here for more about the nonprofit

Stray Rescue shared video of Clementine trying out her new wheels

“We're all in tears over here!! It's Clementine's first time in a wheelchair - thanks to Joey's PAW! It fits her perfectly, we can't believe how great she did on her first try! She is full of joy and our hearts are BURSTING. She will continue to get stronger and have the life she deserves - full of playtime, exercise, and a family. She is approved and ready for a home,” the rescue wrote on Facebook.

Clementine is available to be fostered or adopted. For more information on the adoption process, click here

Other local stories

RELATED: Adoption fees waived at Stray Rescue in March

RELATED: Art in Bloom: Celebrate flowers and fine art at St. Louis Art Museum this weekend