Rescue ranch in Union, Missouri, launches pregnancy cam for expecting mini horse

UNION, Mo. — An animal rescue ranch in Union, Missouri, is inviting you to witness the miracle of birth live online.

On Friday, Longmeadow Rescue Ranch announced a live stream of Waffle, the pregnant mini horse, as she nears the birth of her baby. The stream will be active daily from dawn until dusk and can be found on the ranch's website.

If you are wondering why Waffle seems to be by herself, the ranch says "most mares prefer to give birth when no one is around, so it’s important to give Waffle her privacy during this special time." But don't worry, they say they have staff members ready to step in and help if she need it.

Waffle is a 10-year-old mini horse that came to Longmeadow after her owner surrendered her. They said Waffle was early in her pregnancy when she arrived, but she was covered in burrs.

Her colt, Toast, and three other mini horses arrived at the ranch at the same time.

If you want to find out more, or make a donation to help the ranch care for Waffle and the rest of the animals in their care, you can visit longmeadowrescueranch.org.

About Longmeadow Rescue Ranch