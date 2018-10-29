MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo — Today is National Cat Day and one feline in St. Louis has a lot to celebrate.

Acorn is a 5-year-old Havana Brown. He’s currently in a foster home. Employees at the Missouri Humane Society are calling him the miracle cat.

Acorn, along with 89 other cats, was rescued from a horrific hoarding situation back in July. Most of the cats were living in filthy cages, according to Dana Widmer, the Feline Manager at Five Acres Animal Shelter.

Widmer said Acorn was malnourished, dirty, and traumatized when he first was brought to the Humane Society.

“He was just shy, he didn’t like new people, he didn’t like sounds, he was just horrified,” said Widmer.

After being rescued, Acorn’s journey was far from over. After years of living in a cage, his hind legs were badly hurt.

“He couldn’t walk normally or behave like a normal cat,” said Dr. Travis Arndt, the assistant medical director.

In July, he underwent surgery on both of his knees. Three months later, he’s doing much better all thanks to an underwater treadmill.

“The nice thing about the water is that it takes a lot of the weight off the joint. It also adds resistance,” said Dr. Arndt.

Acorn first cat to be put in this machine. Typically, the machine is used on dogs. He’s also undergoing laser therapy to fix the damaged tissue. However, he’s not letting that bring him down, he’s getting better one step at a time.

“This is a completely different cat. This is amazing. I can’t believe it,” said Widmer.

Acorn is available for adoption right now at the Missouri Humane Society. He gets along with other cats, dogs, and kids. He will have to continue therapy for the rest of his life.

