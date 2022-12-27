Residents on street in Ferguson deal with dangers caused by sinkhole

5 On Your Side contacted Missouri American Water to learn more about what might have caused the issue.

FERGUSON, Mo. — A sinkhole sat in the middle of the road on Royal Avenue in Ferguson Friday.

The foot-and-a-half opening was right in front of Xavier Syke’s house. He told 5 On Your Side the hole formed after Missouri American Water crews came out to fix a water main break a month ago.

"We're worried about people hitting it and like rearing into one of our cars or into yard," he said

Sykes and his neighbors added that several cars had gotten stuck in the hole since, and it is already a bad spot for speeders.

“That's the thing like you got people coming down all the time and if they are not perfect about hitting the lift, they are going to get stuck in there," he said.

"We've had geysers that went up 20 feet in the air from some of these water main breaks, said Nick Kasoff, another resident.

Kasoff, the chair of the Traffic Commission in Ferguson, explained how they constantly deal with water main breaks in the area due to the city’s old infrastructure.



He added that Missouri American Water typically does a temporary patch job on the spot when one occurs and sends a crew out weeks later to repair it to its original condition.

"That didn't happen this time and it was a more dangerous situation," he said.

Residents were adamant they wanted to see the water company fix the issue as soon as possible and had put in calls but to no avail.

"This could be fixed pretty easily; I don't see why you can't just fill it up when some type of like concrete gravel for the time being. I mean it's at the point where we're like putting cones out ourselves," Sykes said.

"We really need to get this situation resolved. Because it's a serious hazard," Kasoff added.

A spokesperson for Missouri American Water told 5 On Your Side in a statement they were unclear if the hole was caused by the water main break that they addressed.

They added they would attempt to get a crew out Friday afternoon to fix the hole regardless and noted that permanent repairs are contingent upon weather.

Read their full statement here:

I have contacted our operations team specific to this situation.

The break was called in on 12/27/22 and work to repair was completed on 12/28/22. This break was at 17 Royal Ave. and it was along the curb and the permanent repairs have already been made. We are not certain the area with the hole was caused by the main break, but we are going to proceed with taking care of it immediately. We work with local contractors to make these repairs and are making every attempt to get to it this afternoon.