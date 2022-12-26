Residents in South City apartment building say they haven't had heat all winter

“It's just a mess all the way around,” veteran Edward Wood said.

ST. LOUIS — Residents in a South City apartment building said they have been without heat all winter.

Veteran Edward Wood said he has lived in his apartment for more than seven years and right now he does not have heat or power at his apartment on Gustine Avenue.

“It's just a mess all the way around,” Wood said. “Therefore, I bought the space heaters to try and be able to live here. But then the power went out. So I'm stuck.”

Wood said the power went out to just his apartment right before the bitter cold snap, after replacing fuses and doing what he could only one outlet worked. This issue forced him to sleep on the couch next to a space heater.

“I just want to be able to live. I'm not asking for anything special. I just want to be able to live in my apartment and be fairly comfortable with heat and electricity. Even the fact that my oven hasn't worked in two years...I get around that because I purchased another oven,” Wood said.

5 On Your Side’s Laura Barczewski asked Wood, “So it's not for a lack of paying all the bills and all that, that's not what's happening here?”

He responded, “Right. I always pay the rent early.”

Wood said CQ Tran Properties, and the maintenance person will not return his calls and they did not answer or return 5 On Your Side’s calls either.

“I have not had any return contact whatsoever,” Wood said.

Wood said he lost everything in his fridge and really does not have anywhere else to go because he is on a fixed income.

“I'm not asking for anything unusual or extravagant. Just basic necessities,” Wood Said.