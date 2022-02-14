Residents in Chesterfield oppose proposed railroad switch station in Maryland Heights

The facility will occupy about 100 acres in the wetlands area.

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. — A proposal to turn 100 acres of farmland at the base of the bluffs near Riverbend in Maryland Heights into a new railroad switch station has left some in the area unhappy.

Rodger Parker lives just above the existing railroad track in Chesterfield, a different city, but adjacent to the property.

You can see the land from his backyard.

"They've never caused any problems. They go by real slow. But don't make any noise," Parker said.

Precision Holding wants to build a vehicle storage and logistics facility on the property to receive and distribute new vehicles manufactured at the General Motors Assembly Plant in Wentzville.

Parker is worried about the disruption it may cause.

“Our quality of life is going to be diminished if this project goes through and our property value is going to be pretty much destroyed because nobody is going to want to move into an area,” he continued.

Alison Harris, who is on Planning and Zoning in Chesterfield and a resident of the area says there are better options and wants the city of Maryland Heights to reconsider the proposal.

“That will be over 200 lights going all night long. Never stopping. The rattling. The noise. The inability to sleep. it's truly inhumane," Harris said.

On January 11, the Planning Commission effectively denied the Preliminary Development Plan by a vote of 3-3-1.

The developers appealed the Planning Commission's denial to the City Council.

City Planner Erin LoRusso told 5 On Your Side the city has no jurisdiction on the tracks.

She added that because of the Interstate Commerce Act, the railroad company does not have to get permission to use the area.

That means the city legally has no control over the use.

LoRusso added that the city would try its best to mitigate adverse impacts like landscaping the site and minimizing lighting.

That is not enough, however, for people who live near this site.

“The impact is significant. Nowhere in this area is a brand-new rail yard switching facility in a location where there is existing residential development," said Gail Choate, another resident and former land use manager for St. Louis County.