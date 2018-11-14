BALLWIN, Mo. — On a cold, cloudy day before the storm, Jim Link is getting his crew ready to tackle the snow. Link is the Director of Public Works in Ballwin.

“I actually get to plow snow,” he said. “This is our number one thing we do in public works.”

On Wednesday, Link had a guest on his snowplow. Christine Steik, who has lived in Ballwin for 22 years, went on a ride-along. It is part of a new program in Ballwin, giving residents an inside look into how city departments operate.

“I'm always interested in how other people's jobs work, the behind-the-scenes thing,” Steik said.

Steik said she didn’t realize how many people, hours and equipment it takes to clear streets.

Link instructed his crews to use salt; it will work better to melt the heavy, wet snow that is forecasted. For every two to three inches that fall, crews will have to re-salt the roads. It takes about 96 tons of salt to cover all of Ballwin's streets one time.

“We haven't had snow in a long time, so a lot of my guys and myself, we're all excited,” Link said. “One of my mentors in public works said, you're only as good as your last snowstorm.”

